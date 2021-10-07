Jet East Lands at Millville Executive Airport

Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials joined with representatives of Jet East, a Gama Aviation company, to announce the opening of a full-service maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Millville Executive Airport (MIV). Jet East is leasing the airport’s two most modern aviation hangars located just off Thunderbolt Drive. These state-of-the-art hangars have approximately 70,000 square feet of useable space, including maintenance hangar, office, storage, and shop. The initial term of the deal is for 10 years, with two additional option periods of five years each, taking Jet East’s potential tenancy out to the year 2041.

The Millville MRO facility will conduct heavy scheduled maintenance of corporate and private aircraft, with a focus on being a Citation Center of Excellence. When fully operational, the new MRO unit will be performing maintenance work on up to 15 aircraft and employing approximately 250 employees in a variety of career fields, including aviation maintenance technicians, avionics technicians, aircraft interior technicians, planners, project managers, purchasing agents, materials and parts personnel and administration support professionals. Jet East offers competitive salaries with an industry leading benefit package.

Jet East also has the right of first refusal (ROFR) to lease the former Dallas Airmotive hangar facility located off Peterson Street at the Airport.

The new maintenance and repair facility is operational and numerous career opportunities are currently available. If interested in a career with Jet East at the new facility, visit jeteastgama.com/careers.