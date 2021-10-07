South Jersey Eye Associates Acquires Millville Practice

South Jersey Eye Associates, PA (SJEA) is expanding its practice to include the optometry practice of Dr. Lynne M. Porreca, located in Millville. The Millville and Bridgeton locations will operate under the South Jersey Eye Associates, PA name and act as one entity.

Dr. Porreca will continue to practice optometry and see her patients at the Millville location. Both Dr. Wuzzardo and Dr. Russell W. Chappius III, an optometric physician who joined SJEA in July of last year, will primarily practice out of the Bridgeton location. A plan is being developed to also offer their services in Millville in the near future for the convenience of new patients.