Campbell Wins Area Miss Title, Will Compete in Miss New Jersey Pageant

Ashley Campbell of Bridgeton was crowned Miss Cumberland County Area 2022 on March 12 at Lakeside Middle School in Millville. Young women across the seven southern counties in New Jersey competed for scholarship money to help further their educational endeavors. The young women included Morgan Kenny of Egg Harbor Township, Amber Johnson of Pennsville and Samantha Layton of Vineland.

Campbell is currently a junior studying psychology and dance at Rowan University. She will go on to compete at the Miss New Jersey Scholarship Pageant in June at Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. The Miss New Jersey Education Foundation allows candidates the opportunity to earn scholarship money and promote their social impact initiatives. Campbell is the first African American to be crowned Miss Cumberland County Area within the Miss America Organization and will have the opportunity to promote the importance of mental well-being within Black, Indigenous, and people of color and marginalized communities and hopes to make Cumberland County proud.

