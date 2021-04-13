Call for Beach Sweeps Volunteers, This Saturday

Clean Ocean Action is calling for volunteers to flock to the beaches on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to give the beaches a good clean sweep before the summer, just as many marine species return to the shore.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own bucket, and wear reusable work gloves and closed-toe, hard-soled shoes. Interested volunteers should pre-register at CleanOceanAction.org.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented at the Beach Sweeps including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Here are locations in Atlantic and Cape May counties for which you may pre-register.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

• Atlantic City – S. Albany Ave Boardwalk (199 S Albany Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401)

• Atlantic City – S. Pennsylvania Ave Boardwalk (1098 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401)

• Brigantine – 17th St. Beach, South (Brigantine Beach Patrol, 1700 17th Street, Brigantine, NJ 08203)

• Longport – 33rd and Atlantic Ave

• Margate – Granville Ave

• Ventnor City – Newport Avenue Beach (Community Building: 6500 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406)

CAPE MAY COUNTY

• Avalon – 30th St W and Avalon Ave (Avalon Beach Patrol, 3001 Avalon Ave, Avalon NJ 08202)

• Nature Center of Cape May (1600 Delaware Avenue, Cape May, NJ 08204)

• 2nd Avenue Beach (Jetty Motel: 2nd Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204) Sponsored by OceanFirst Foundation

• North Wildwood – Hereford Inlet Beach (Gazebo at 1st Ave and Surf Ave)

• Sea Isle City – JFK Blvd and Promenade (**this cleanup starts at 10 a.m.)

• Stone Harbor – 95th Street Beach

• Villas – Beach at Village Rd and Bay Dr

• Wildwood Crest – Centennial Park (6700 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260)

• Wildwood – Poplar Ave