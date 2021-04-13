Art for All

We are excited to announce that we are taking registrations for our Art Creates Excellence (ACE) summer art camp. This year we will be operating at 50 percent occupancy in all age groups.

Children are in three groups—7 to 9 years, 10 to 12 years, and 13 to 18 years of age. This is the 22nd summer of this program for youths who like to draw, paint, sculpt and more. Classes begin on Tuesday, July 6 (due to the holiday on July 5). There will be four consecutive weeks until July 30 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Classes will be held at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street, Millville. We are hopeful that all ages will be able to attend one week at the Clay College at Rowan College South Jersey, 321 N. High Street, for ceramics. If not possible, the ceramic artists will come to our classrooms in the RRCA for one week in each age group.

This year the curriculum will reflect multicultural art from around the world. Students and artists/instructors are a diverse group reflecting the composition of our community here in Millville, Cumberland County, and southern New Jersey.

We plan to include Mexican folk art, Puerto Rican art, South American indigenous art, Pop Art, and Street Art. We will also include European Art and are hopeful to have Lenni Lanape Native American Art.

Each year we invite professional artists to teach, and the kids get to experience a variety of art mediums and techniques. Tuition for 2021 is $75 per week for all age groups. There are some full and partial scholarships available for Millville students. In order to apply for a scholarship, contact your child’s art teacher and ask him/her to send us a letter of recommendation. You can download a PDF registration brochure at GlasstownArtsDistrict.com and click on the “Event Docs” at the end of the description. E-mail: marianne@glasstownartsdistrict.com or phone 856-293-0556 with any questions.

Over the last two decades the enrollment of youth from Cumberland County and nearby communities has totaled nearly 1,500 great kids. Many have had a true passion for art and went on to attend art colleges and universities. Some of these individuals are thriving in art galleries, museums, and working art studios as they enjoy art in their daily lives.

Art, music, dance, creative writing, film, spoken word, and poetry enriches the lives of the people who embrace it. Art makes a community a better place to live and work. It’s not a luxury. Here in our communities, much of it is free. You can visit the galleries in the Glasstown Arts District and at WheatonArts. There are events where you can enjoy live music outdoors in warm weather months. Members of Millville Public Library can borrow books, music, and cinema.

Do you have a question about our youth art program? Please don’t hesitate to ask me at the contact information above.