Bus Trip to Pennsylvania Farm Show

Rutgers Master Gardeners of Cumberland County is sponsoring a trip the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The theme of this year’s event is “Harvesting More,” and there is so much to see and do at this show. Rutgers does require that participants wear a face mask while on the bus.

The group will depart from the parking lot behind the Ramada Inn, Vineland at 7 a.m. and return around 7 p.m. Cost for the day trip is $50 and includes bus, admission to show, and driver gratuity. Call Lauren at 856-451-2800, ext.4 or Barbara at 856-455-5632 to register or for more details. Make checks payable to Rutgers University and send/deliver them to RCE, 291 Morton Ave. Millville, NJ 08332.

