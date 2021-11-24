Nod to New Businesses

Amid the preparations for all of our holiday events, our office is consumed with all the details—aside from keeping up with everyday matters. We always have time, however, to celebrate new businesses on The Ave and help plant the seeds that will help them grow.

We’ve had three recent ribbon-cuttings for businesses that will add, in their own individual ways, to the variety of businesses and the health of the business climate on The Ave. The first, on September 29, was for El Tuque Restaurant, at 623 E. Landis Avenue. Their specialty is Puerto Rican cuisine, which contributes to The Ave’s reputation as a center for multicultural cuisine. They’re open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. They’re closed on Monday. 856-466-4439.

The second, on October 17, was Touched By Jewel Spa, located at 605 E. Landis Avenue. This adds to the number of businesses on The Ave engaged in beauty enhancement—for special occasions or for every day. 856-506-7663.

The most recent ribbon-cutting took place last week, on November 15, at NJ Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 415 W. Landis Avenue, Suite 100. With an aging population, care for the elderly and infirm is so important to cover medical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs. 856-696-5340.

***

This is a final reminder of the Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade—this Saturday, November 27. It’ll start at 5 p.m., with the rain date the next day at the same time. This year’s theme is “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave.” The major sponsor this year is Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate, with Newfield National Bank and Lidl as a supporting sponsors. Trophies will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. It’ll be preceded by a holiday-related performance by members of the Vineland Regional Dance Company. COVID-related safety measures will be in place. Volunteers are still being sought to help coordinate on the night of the parade. The registration deadline has passed and none will be allowed on parade night.

Earlier that day, celebrate Small Business Saturday by stopping into one or more of our many downtown shops. Small Business Saturday has grown into a nationwide phenomenon to help the local small businesses that comprise our downtowns and provide jobs for residents.

Also this weekend, come to The Ave for the annual downtown menorah lighting—Chanukah Live!—sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. It’s this Sunday evening, November 28, at 6 p.m. across from Landis MarketPlace on the 600 block of Landis Avenue.

Also, remember An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave, organized by Main Street Vineland, with major sponsorship by G.E. Mechanical. It will take place on December 3, 4, and 5—a weekend loaded with activities and opportunities to come to The Ave to enjoy great times and do holiday shopping. Enjoy music, holiday movies, Yuletide characters and décor, food, carriage rides, fun with Santa, and lots more.