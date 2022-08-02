August Events

As I begin writing this article, we are just ending an eight-day heatwave with temperatures reaching the high 90s! The next weather trend shows more normal temps and there will be a great many events to enjoy throughout our county.

Catch some live music at Cedar Rose Winery, 431 Kenyon Avenue, Millville, on August 5, 6, 13 and 26. On August 27 Terra Nonno Vineyard Winery will have live music; it is located at 370 Garrison Road, Millville.

NJ Motorsports Park on Dividing Creek Road will host the annual Monster TruckZ Extreme Tour on August 6 starting at 9 a.m.—a great family event, perfect to bring the kids!

On August 13, NJ Motorsports Park will continue its summer concert series from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Local and regional bands are featured on the grounds behind Finish Line Pub.

WheatonArts and CU Maurice River will present a four-week nature journaling course starting August 3 and each consecutive Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the below parks:

Aug. 3: Waltman Park: Blooms & Blades

Aug 10: Maurice River Bluffs: Six-legged Creatures

Aug 17: Parvin State Park: The Trees’ Feathered Friends

Aug 24: WheatonArts Nature Trail: Your Choice

There is a one-time fee of $10. Call 856-300-5331 or e-mail: K.Spiegel@CUMauriceRiver.org.

August 19 is Third Friday Art Walk with new art exhibits and artists’ receptions and live music. Additionally, the Rowan South Jersey College—Clay College—will have an Open House from 2 to 8 p.m. There will also be an Ice Cream Social. Students and studio artists have made all types of ceramic bowls. Buy one (starting at $5) and then build your own ice cream sundae. (Clay College Director Jackie Sandro-Greenwell, show us how it’s done.) This is a great way to explore the college and its studios and gallery.

On Sunday, August 21, WheatonArts will host the 41st Annual Fire Muster & Fire Fighter’s Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an event for the whole family to enjoy.

It’s peach season in southern New Jersey and you can enjoy the Peach Festival at Dragon Village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 20 and 21 at 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton. Dragon Village shops will be open.

The monthly Farm Market at the Village on High, 501 N. High Street, returns on Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features Kumarie’s Organic Produce, Erma’s Potted Plants, Woodland Flower Farm, to name a few. Andy Dimacle and friends perform favorite tunes live starting at 10 a.m. Take a break for lunch at Wildflower Vegan Café in the Village.

The Landis and Levoy theaters have shows every weekend in August so make sure to check their websites to get more details about the performances and ticket prices.

Remember to check the Millville Army Airfield Museum website for upcoming movie nights, the annual golf tournament, and other events to save the dates.

Last but not least, Captain Dave has his river boat cruising the Maurice River on Fridays and Saturdays and also Wednesday Sunset Sails. This is one of the best ways to view and enjoy our treasured river.