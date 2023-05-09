YMCA Swimmers Score Big Successes

Swimmers from the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA have enjoyed big successes at recent meets. Early in April they attended the Middle Atlantic Silver Championships at the University of Delaware as well as the Destination Athlete Celebration National Invite at Centennial Park Pool in Port Charlotte, Florida. Both meets included preliminary races in the morning or early afternoon plus finals in the evening for the top eight or 16 swimmers.

At Middle Atlantic Silver Championships, 19 Seals ages 11 to 18 competed. The Seals swam in 71 events and did a best time in 47 events. Swimmers made it to the finals in 11 events.

Thomas Masucci won the 11-12 Boys’ High Point Award. He was awarded the Meet High Point Winner Overall, including all ages. Masucci earned this honor by making six finals and placing first four times.

At the Centennial National Invite in Port Charlotte, Florida, 12 Vineland YMCA Seals participated. They ranged in age from nine to 17. They placed sixth out of 18 teams. This group raced 102 times and did a best time in 95 of those swims. They made the finals a total of 54 times.

Sydney Doyle finished first in the 50-meter butterfly. Dalton Maldonado finished in first place in the 200-meter individual medley.

Head Swim Coach Michael Blacksten was enthusiastic about the results. He said, “We did amazingly well in the pool. However, it was what we’re accomplishing out of the pool that I’m most proud of. For example, some of the younger swimmers wrote tributes to senior swimmers. This kind of camaraderie among teammates is wonderful to see. Trips like these two meets help foster this environment and so much more between the kids.”

To learn more about the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA, call Blacksten at 856-691-0030, ext. 156 or check ccaymca.org.