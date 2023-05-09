Catholic War Veterans, Post 1578, to Hold 75th Anniversary Celebration

Catholic War Veterans of the USA, Immaculate Conception Memorial Post 1578, Bridgeton, will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee Year (75 years) with a celebration of the Holy Mass on Wednesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. The Mass will occur at Immaculate Conception Church, Parish of the Holy Cross, 312 N. Pearl Street in Bridgeton, and be presided by Bishop Joseph Coffey, Bishop-Protector of the Catholic War Veterans, and Auxiliary Bishop, the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA. A reception and light luncheon will follow.

“As the Vicar for Veterans Affairs for the Military Archdiocese, I also serve as the Bishop Protecter for the Catholic War Veterans. It is a duty that I take very seriously, and I am extremely proud to serve all of our veterans and their families,” said Bishop Coffey, who served for 28 years in the U.S. Navy in the Chaplain Corps. “It is extremely important that Catholic War Veterans posts like the one we have in the Diocese of Camden, and other Diocese all over the USA for Catholic War Veterans, to continue to serve, no longer in uniform, but side by side with other veterans for veterans in the communities where they live.”

“Members are proud to celebrate this Diamond Jubilee since it unites service members and veterans from the 1940s and each subsequent decade until the 2020s,” Father Matthew Weber, pastor of Holy Cross Parish, Bridgeton, and chaplain for Post 1578 said. “Our organization brings together men and women who share a common service and faith tradition, but might not have come together because of age differences.”