YMCA Appoints New Preschool Director

The Preschool Program at the Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA in Vineland accommodates as many as 60 children every year. This is free to three- and four-year-old Vineland residents through a collaboration with the Vineland Public School District. The program has now welcomed a new director, Kasey Tuttle. In this position, she supervises teachers, interacts with parents and others, and implements applicable policies.

Tuttle was most recently a preschool principal with Chesterbrook Academy, having progressed from assistant principal with that organization. Chesterbrook honored Tuttle by naming her to the National Council of Preschool Principals. Her other jobs have included behavioral therapist, learning center director, and kindergarten teacher.

“Something that drew me to the YMCA is its mission as a nonprofit organization,” Tuttle said. “It has a totally different environment that that of a for-profit center. The Y is very inclusive, welcoming, and cooperative. At the Y, I’ll be able to focus more on education and curriculum. These are my passion.”

Tuttle holds an Associate’s degree from Camden County College and a Bachelor’s degree from the College of New Jersey. She and her husband, Bill, reside in Vineland.