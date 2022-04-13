Historical Society Receives Funding for Summer Interns

The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society (VHAS) was recently awarded funding by the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education through its Career Accelerator Internship Grant. As a result of receiving the award, VHAS is currently searching for two college undergraduates to fill two paid internships that will be available at the museum this summer.

The students must have a strong interest in history and plan to pursue teaching, history or working in the museum field.

“We are grateful to be able to offer paid positions for college students,” said Patricia A. Martinelli, Society curator. “Our museum has a variety of treasures so it will be a great learning experience for anyone with an interest in history.”

Martinelli noted that with the growing number of museums opening in South Jersey, it is important to cultivate future employees who appreciate the region’s history.

As the oldest purpose-built museum in New Jersey, the VHAS museum will be a good training ground for such careers.

While the Society has welcomed a number of interns over the years, primarily from Stockton and Rowan universities, this is the first time they will receive a paycheck. Anyone who is interested in applying for a position is welcome to call 856-691-1111 or e-mail vinelandhistory@gmail.com. Candidates will then be invited in for an interview to learn more about the requirements for the internships.

For more information about the Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society, visit us at discovervinelandhistory.org or Facebook.com/discovervinelandhistory.org.