Women’s Health & Wellness Expo in Vineland, UEZ in Bridgeton To Mark Women’s History Month

Thursday, March 26



Special Merchants Meeting. Bridgeton Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 5–7:30 p.m. In honor of Women’s History Month, the Bridgeton Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) invites local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community partners to celebrate women. Honorary guest speakers and women business owners. 856-484-1465.

The South Jersey Women’s Health & Wellness Expo is a two-day event scheduled for March 28 and 29 at the Vineland Convention Center. It will feature over 80 vendors and a wide range of interactive activities focused on health, beauty, and lifestyle.

The Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the convention center (631 E. Landis Ave., Vineland). General admission is $10 (presale price); the VIP Experience is $25 and includes a luxe goodie bag, complimentary mocktail, VIP seating for speakers, and meet-and-greet access with influencers.

The expo will have several themed areas and experiences. The vendors present include specific brands like Farmasi, and will offer wellness consultations and family matters. The event aims to inspire health and confidence. Attendees can access free samples, curated shopping for fashion and lifestyle products, and educational resources.



