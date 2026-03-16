Resiliency Funding Announced

The Community Foundation of South Jersey and its partners recently announced the launch of the South Jersey Resiliency Fund (SJRF), a new pooled funding initiative dedicated to strengthening the operational capacity of nonprofit organizations serving South Jersey communities.

The fund will rapidly deploy unrestricted financial resources to nonprofit organizations in Cumberland County and seven other southern NJ counties and support local nonprofit agencies as they adapt internally and programmatically to assist neighbors and continue to deliver on their nonprofit missions.

“South Jersey’s nonprofit organizations are the backbone of essential community services,” said Andy Fraizer, executive director of the foundation. “This grant program underscores the funding partners’ commitment to recognizing and sustaining this vital work at a time when nonprofits’ missions are more crucial than ever. When the funding community works together, the impact is immediately amplified.”

The South Jersey Resiliency Fund was made possible by a coalition of philanthropic and business partners with initial gifts and contributions from The Campbell’s Foundation, Community Foundation of South Jersey, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Holman, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and the Regional Foundation.

To date, more than 150 grant applications have been submitted to the Community Foundation of South Jersey, totaling more than $2,135,000 in funding requests. The first deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for grant funding was in November. The next round of funding will be in the next several months. For details on donating and how to apply, visit www.sjresiliencyfund.org.