Woman’s Club Announces Woman of the Year

The Woman’s Club of Vineland, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, held their Presidents Luncheon on June 20 at the Greenview Inn.

The outgoing president Eva Prestopino announced the Woman of the Year, Sue Medio. Sue is the treasurer for the club and also ran several fund raisers, raised funds for a new roof, and distributed club lawn signs to promote our club. She is a very active member and deserves this honor. Sue received a special woman of the year pin and flower.

The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and would like to join other women with similar interests. For more information about the Woman’s Club of Vineland call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com and like them on Facebook.

From left: Sue Medio was named Woman of the Year by Eva Pretopino, outgoing president.