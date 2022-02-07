Welcome to the Board

It’s time when some of our Board of Directors members’ terms end. Some members are reelected and other members go off the Board and make way for new members.

I want to take this opportunity to welcome three new members to the Board—Justin White, Vanessa Sosa, and Daniel Peretti, Jr. They replace Edgar Calderon, Caleb Soto, and Hernando Perez who have served faithfully and diligently on the Board during their terms.

Justin is an attorney in the firm of Testa, Heck, Testa & White, P.A., where he has served since 2006. His professional experience in a business that has long been on The Ave should be a strong asset to our Board.

Dan has served for almost five years as a financial advisor for Allen Associates. He has also served for the past eight yeas as a Commissioner on the Board of Directors of the Vineland Housing Authority. Before that, he was senior credit analyst with CRF Advisors.

Vanessa is new to our Board, but not new to Main Street Vineland, where she chairs our Design Team and is an integral part of that team’s current and upcoming projects. She was the owner of Tropical Mexican Restaurant and is still owner of the building, which now houses Cilantro Mexican Restaurant.

Last year, we also welcomed to the Board Richard Dixon, replacing Reginald Johnston, who resigned from the Board for family reasons. Ricky’s family owns the Dixon Dance Academy and is a dedicated member of the community.

The other members of the Board are Brian Lankin, chair; Dennis Ingraldi, vice-chair; Lizzy Kennedy, corresponding secretary/treasurer; and Paul Spinelli, City Council liaison.

I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of our Board and it’s been my pleasure and honor to serve with them. I welcome Justin, Vanessa and Dan to the Board and feel confident that they will bring their own special talents and abilities to Man Street Vineland.

***

Even with snow on the ground and cold temperatures, we’re setting the wheels in motion to plan for later in the year. We’ve had our quarterly team meetings and event subcommittee meetings are underway. We’ve already had wrap-up or planning meetings for Cruise Down Memory Lane and we already have our sights set on next winter, as we’ve had our first planning meeting for December’s “An Olde Fashioned Christmas.” These will be joined by other meetings to plan what should be an active year here on the Ave—events, projects, and other initiatives about which you’ll read more soon.

***

Remember that Main Street Vineland is here to help. We pass important business information along to our businesses every Wednesday, in the 9 a.m. hour, and on SNJ Today POP FM 99.9, and Comcast Channel 22.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.