SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Virtually Speaking

CCTEC invites businesses to participate in the school’s first-ever Virtual Career Fair.

Businesses can sign up to speak to TEC students about job/career opportunities within their company. It’s also a great way to let students know how their trade skills could also be transferable to other areas of occupation.

Each business will receive a specific time slot scheduled by the school’s college and career pathways coordinator where they’ll be able to meet with students through a virtual chat and discuss career opportunities at their business and to answer any questions from our students.

For more information or to sign up, contact Anthony Bermudez at abermudez@cctecnj.org or 856-451-9000 ext. 3209.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Youtube
Subscribe to Our Weekly
Headline News & Events Email

©2019 All rights reserved