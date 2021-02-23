Virtually Speaking

Businesses can sign up to speak to TEC students about job/career opportunities within their company. It’s also a great way to let students know how their trade skills could also be transferable to other areas of occupation.

Each business will receive a specific time slot scheduled by the school’s college and career pathways coordinator where they’ll be able to meet with students through a virtual chat and discuss career opportunities at their business and to answer any questions from our students.

For more information or to sign up, contact Anthony Bermudez at abermudez@cctecnj.org or 856-451-9000 ext. 3209.