Millville Woman’s Club Has Successful Book Sale

In the fall, the Millville Woman’s Club had its first book sale. Members of the Club and others from the community generously donated books of all types prior to the event so there was a large variety of books for all ages. Many of those people who donated books returned to purchase different books on the day of the sale. Other people who came to browse and bought books noted that with COVID 19 restrictions they were spending more time at home and doing more reading. Not all of the books were purchased so Barbara Westog (pictured), the Club member who organized the book sale, contacted a number of local organizations and, as a result, the Millville Woman’s Club has donated books to the Cumberland County Family Shelter for the Homeless, Holly City Family Success Center, Holly City Development Corporation, Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity ReStore.