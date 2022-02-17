Vineland Paper Products Company Acquired by West Coast Company

BradyIFS, a distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial/sanitation products, has acquired SupplyitAll, a South Jersey Paper Company based in Vineland. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1950 as South Jersey Paper Products, the company began operating as SupplyitAll in 2018 and offers one of the most comprehensive product and service programs in its region. Managed by Bonnie Spector and her sons Brandon and Todd, SupplyitAll has built an exceptional reputation and impressive customer following.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Spector family and the SupplyitAll team to BradyIFS,” said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyIFS. “Their culture and go-to-market strategy align well with ours, and their commitment to providing superior customer experiences will ensure our continued growth in this attractive geography. Importantly, with this acquisition, BradyIFS annual revenues now exceed $1.0 billion. I want to congratulate our associates and stakeholders on reaching this exciting milestone.”

“BradyIFS is a leader in both JanSan and foodservice with a distinct value proposition,” said Todd Spector. “We look forward to stronger customer relationships with the expanded resources and opportunity they provide.”

South Jersey Paper Products has a long-standing tradition of specializing in design, service and delivery of a wide variety of commercial services and products. Included are foodservice disposables, ice cream and food supplies, janitorial equipment and supplies, restaurant equipment and supplies, equipment repair, commercial and restaurant interior design, and laundry services. Learn more at supplyitall.com.

With headquarters in Bell, CA, and Las Vegas NV, BradyIFS is one of the largest foodservice and JanSan platforms in North America. Founded in 1947, Brady is regarded as one of the JanSan industry’s premier enterprises providing integrated customer support and expertise to its partners. Operating since 1926, Individual Foodservice is one of the leading broad line distributors of foodservice, JanSan, packaging, dry goods and small wares in the United States.

For more information, visit bradyindustries.com and individualfoodservice.com.