SNJ Today Newspaper

CONNECTING YOU TO CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS & ENTERTAINMENT. WEEKLY.

View online edition

Community Calendar

Classifieds

Public Health Considerations for COVID-19 Home-based / Self-tests

A variety of home-based COVID-19 tests are available. While all involve self-collection of specimens, some test kits require a prescription and others are over-the-counter (OTC), also referred to as self-tests. Some collections/testing are observed by a telehealth provider, some involve self-collection but are sent to a laboratory for processing, and others use self-collection and self-testing without any involvement of a healthcare provider.

While home-based tests offer accessible and affordable testing options, test results may not be reported to public health authorities, thereby relying on the individual to self-isolate for the recommended period of time and to notify contacts of possible exposure.

Additionally, the use of home-based tests without the oversight of a healthcare provider or laboratory pose challenges when determining public health actions.

Contact the Communicable Disease Service at CDS.COV.SIC@doh.nj.gov for guidelines.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on reddit
Share on tumblr
Share on email
Share on print

Online Edition

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube

©2019 All rights reserved | Privacy Policy