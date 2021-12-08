Vineland Christmas Parade Winners Announced

The winning floats have been announced for the Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade. The parade, organized by Main Street Vineland, with major sponsorship by Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate, and supporting sponsorship by Newfield National Bank and Lidl, had the theme “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave,’” and took place on Saturday, November 27, on Landis Avenue in Vineland.

The judging of various parade participant categories rated first, second, and third place winners for floats in two divisions—“Grand” for large floats and “Petite” for smaller floats. The winners are as follows:

Grand Division:

1st Place: R&R Flaim Next Generation Produce

2nd Place: The Dolores Romeo Foundation

3rd Place: The Scales Team State Farm & Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

Petite Division:

1st Place: AMSA (Applied Mathematics and Science Academy) – Johnstone School

2nd Place: KG & Son Transport

3rd Place: Dixon’s Dance Academy