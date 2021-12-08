Bay Atlantic Symphony Awarded Arts Grant

Bay Atlantic Symphony has been awarded a new PNC Arts Alive grant. The funding will boost audience expansion and education outreach in the coming program year for Bay Atlantic. PNC Arts Alive is a multi-year, multimillion-dollar grant initiative of the PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Now in its 13th program year, PNC Arts Alive challenges visual and performing arts organizations to put forth their best, most original thinking in expanding audience participation and engagement. Forty arts organizations from across the greater Philadelphia, southern New Jersey, and Delaware region were selected to receive grants this year. For more information on PNC Arts Alive and the grant recipients visit pncartsalive.com.