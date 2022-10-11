From K-Pop bangers to Oscar winners to Netflix megahits, Korea has changed the way we think about entertainment. Yet Korea’s greatest show is Korea itself. The best way to get front row seats is on a privately guided trip. No waiting for other group members. It’s just you, your guide, and the best Korea has to offer.

Goway’s Ultimate Korea begins the journey in Seoul, at the beautiful Gyeongbokbung Palace. Go on to Bukchon Hanok Village with its hundreds of historic homes, then leap into modern day Korea at the National Museum of Contemporary History, before shopping for traditional crafts and tasty treats.

Step aboard the KTX high speed train bound for Gyeongju, the historic capital of the Silla Kingdom and visit a traditional village dating from the Joeson Dynasty. Take a moment of serenity at the evocative Seokguram Grotto, and ogle Asia’s oldest astronomical observatory at Cheomseongdae, proof that Korea is no newcomer to setting trends.

Despite its portrayal in the namesake film, the train to Busan is perfectly safe. Still, you’ll reach Korea’s biggest port by private transfer (just to be sure!). Visit the heart of Korean Jogye Buddhism, along with a unique seaside temple. Explore Gukje Market, a former hub for black market goods turned fascinating international marketplace. Enjoy coastal views and conquer vertigo at Songdo Yonggung Suspension Bridge before the excitement of an evening in Busan.

Jeju Island is a highlight of any trip to Korea. With its dramatic volcanic geography, this is also a semi-matriarchal society, embodied by the Haenyeo divers or ‘sea women’ who’ve been harvesting fresh seafood from Jeju’s waters since A.D 434. To list all its attractions would fill this entire page, but Jeju is all about dramatic coastal views, mysterious cave systems, and a unique way of life that perseveres against the march to modernity.

With deluxe accommodation, private touring and transfers, this nine-day trip through Asia’s cultural powerhouse invites you backstage to experience a country that’s taken the world by storm.

