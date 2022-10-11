We’ve mentioned our “A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition” event in past columns and now that the word is out regarding who we’ll be honoring, I wanted to give those details. The event, now in its 11th year, will take place on Wednesday, October 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. Major sponsors are First Choice Freezer & Cold Storage and M & O Freezer & Cold Storage. Many of Vineland’s finest restaurants will be offer samples of their signature dishes—main courses, appetizers, and desserts. There will be a silent auction and more.

We will honor Donata Dalesandro as our “Volunteer of the Year.” She has served previously on our Board of Directors, and been a chair of our Promotions Team and currently serves as chair of our Organization Team, which is responsible for fundraising and volunteer recruitment and training. She is always there to volunteer—at meetings and at events.

Donata says, “volunteering with Main Street Vineland has given me the opportunity to interact with a talented group of volunteers who want to draw people back to the downtown with interesting public events and attractions. To me, downtown Vineland is the heartbeat of the City and represents our history and future direction.”

The Flower Shoppe, and proprietor Maryam Nassiri is our “Business of the Year.” Maryam is also no stranger to the VDID/Main Street Vineland, having also served on our Board of Directors, treasurer, past chair of our Design Team and a long-term volunteer. She continues to offer her service and time as she volunteers to keep our downtown looking beautiful.

Maryam says, “giving back is what makes me feel fulfilled. I worked for many years with my parents on Landis Avenue, and I have spent many years shopping, eating and enjoying the Ave, so it brings me a lot of satisfaction volunteering with Main Street Vineland.”

As I announced last week, we will “post-humourously” (a nod to Sam’s love of puns and humor) honor Sam Levy, who volunteered with Main Street Vineland and the VDID since its beginnings. Sam knew our organization better than anyone, attending all board, committee/team, and subcommittee meetings and events. He was a walking encyclopedia of everything Vineland. He exemplified volunteerism at its finest.

Show your support and come to the event. Tickets are $40, are on sale now, and proceeds will go toward downtown beautification, business recruitment and development, and events. Tables of 10 are available for $400. Tickets can be obtained by going to the event link at TheAve.biz. A limited number of tickets are available at the Main Street Vineland office. Call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 for more details. A limited number of spaces are available for restaurants that would like to be part of this event.