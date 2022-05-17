U-Haul Signs On at Wash King in Vineland

U-Haul Company of New Jersey, Inc. has announced that Wash King signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Vineland community. Wash King at 2611 S. Main Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.

When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.