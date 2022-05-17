Veterans Outpatient Clinic Holds Open House

Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton and Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson spoke at the Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Open House and Health Fair Ceremony on last week. The event was the first public ceremony held since the Clinic opened on December 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19, there was never a time to safely commemorate the new clinic.

Thornton and Pierson were joined by VA Wilmington Director Vincent Kane, and Nurse Manager of the Cape May County CBOC Kelly Craig while speaking to the crowd.

“Congressman LoBiondo and I worked on getting an expanded and centralized Veteran’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Cape May County for many years,” said Thornton, who is a 12-year veteran of the United States Air Force. “It was important to get this clinic so our veterans wouldn’t have to travel unnecessarily long distances for medical services that could be provided closer to home. They deserve it for their time serving this great nation. Frank (LoBiondo) was always a fierce supporter of our Veterans throughout South Jersey.”

The Veteran’s Affairs Wilmington also hosted a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic during the day, along with providing tours of the CBOC to members of the community. They also worked with local Veterans of Foreign Wars members who put on a Day of Service on site.

“I have had the pleasure of touring the facility before and it is truly amazing to see the level of care being provided,” said Pierson, who retired as a Brigadier General after 42 years of serving in the United States Army and New Jersey Army National Guard. “It was important to celebrate this Clinic being open here because we know the hard work it took over decades to get here.”