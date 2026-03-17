Third Friday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts

Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St., Millville. Third Friday at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts is presented by PNC Arts Alive. Experience the art, meet the artists, enjoy refreshments. Art Reception is Friday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. with live music by Trainwreck.

Main Gallery – Associate Artist Show 1 –RRCA’s Associate Artist Members exhibit features new works by over 40 South Jersey artists. Awards for two winners and three or four Honorable Mentions will be announced at 7 p.m.

Witt Gallery – “Things with Wings” Group show for local artists to share their artistic take on what they want to show that flies, flutters or floats in our world. Meet the artists and discuss their stories through art.

Associate Artist Alcove: Oil paintings and pastel paintings by our long-time studio artist and Associate Artist member Belinda Dalton. Skyscapes, landscapes, and florals will be featured in her exhibit.

Atrium Gallery: “Abstraction” – a grouping of color, shape, and form in abstract art. Also, “City of Millville Pet Portrait Contest” – entries and winners are on display this month.

Gift Shop: Visit our recently updated year-round giftshop featuring artist made pieces in all mediums: jewelry, prints, books, wall art, ceramics, and more. Support local artists through your purchases.

Hours: TUESDAY–SATURDAY, 11–4.

For artist opportunities, community events, hours, and more: rrcarts.com