Education, Parents Inspire ‘Dunn Deal’

Tyrell Dunn, a Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) alumnus, has transformed personal loss into a lifelong commitment to success. Now a Rowan University graduate, Dunn shared what has influenced him to strive for success.

“My motivation has always been, ever since—unfortunately, the passing of my parents—to keep it going. Keep them proud.”

In 2015, Dunn and his older brother sadly witnessed the death of their mother, who suffered a fatal heart attack right in front of their eyes. Their father succumbed to an array of health issues in 2016. Within the span of one year, Dunn and his brother lost both of their parents.

What could have demoralized many instead became a driving force for Dunn to honor his late parents and pursue higher education.

“I think being able to overcome has allowed me to be more positive in other aspects,” Dunn explained.

That positive outlook led Dunn to RCSJ, where he majored in liberal arts communications/digital communications. Though he was unsure where to begin, he credits his mass media professor, Dr. Renee Post, for guiding him during his time at RCSJ.

“The mass media class I had with Dr. Post helped me find my career path,” said Dunn. “She’s been a big help in this whole journey of mine. I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do, but then I learned that I could be in sports through that major.”

Sports have always been a passion for Dunn, who has been playing since his childhood. After he earned his associate degree from RCSJ, he began the transition to Rowan University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in sports communications and media.

Dunn remained involved in sports by participating in intramural softball during his time at Rowan. “We played Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. It was very late, but it was fun. I’m way too competitive for intramural softball. I got annoyed at the two losses that we took, but it’s okay.”

Though Dunn would rather play competitively, the opportunity to stay active and make friends led him to cherish the experience. To him, it was not only an opportunity to do something he loved, but also to connect with others.

Dunn’s passion for athletics even led him to secure an internship at BFA Productions, a media company that specializes in broadcasting local sports. He explained that he gained the internship by reaching out to his former coach.

“Doug Stasuk used to coach me when I was a kid, and I used to play against his sons, so I knew he had the company…. He let me get the internship, I used those internship hours for Rowan, and he liked me enough to keep me on.”

This experience led Dunn to understand the importance of putting yourself out there. As an alumnus, he shares this advice with others looking to succeed in their career paths.

“The worst they can say is no, and then you just keep applying. Keep trying, keep getting experience, put yourself out there, jump on it early, and it’ll all be fine. We’re all on our own timelines.”

Once Dunn completed his bachelor’s degree at Rowan, he returned to his home base, Cumberland County. Not only did he plan to continue his new job at BFA Productions, but Dunn also became inspired to start a youth sports foundation.

“My parents have a field that got dedicated to them not too long ago at Chiola Field in Millville. It’s in memory of Gerald and Terry Dunn,” he explained. “I’m hoping to have a slow-pitch softball tournament there soon to start the ‘Dunn Deal Foundation.’ ”

The phrase “Dunn Deal” started between Dunn and his brother when they were younger. As Dunn got older, he kept the motto close to heart, going as far as to get it tattooed on himself.

With this motto, Dunn envisions a future helping the younger generation connect with sports just as he did, despite setbacks that may be preventing them from doing so.

“… If they [local youth] want to go play softball, basketball, football, whatever it may be—I can help these kids get out of the house and have fun, not just for them, but for their families. Yes, that’s my goal for this.”

As Dunn progresses in his career, he plans to continue working in sports media while remaining an agent of change in his community.

“I’ve been through the worst; I just have to keep the positive attitude with whatever I’m doing.”

To learn more about RCSJ programs, visit RCSJ.edu