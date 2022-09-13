Think October

Are you ready for autumn—the crisp air, the fall colors, and all kinds of great events for the kids and families in Cumberland County? One of the biggest events coming is the WheatonArts Festival of Fine Craft on October 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $7 for students. Some 125 to 150 juried artists have booths indoors and outdoors showing an amazing array of art and fine crafts. There will be several artist demonstrations and hands-on family art activities. Live music will abound with specialty food vendors and a beer and wine garden. Of course, the Glass Pumpkin display will be huge and perfect for all collectors!

Hopewell Day is set for October 1 at the Bridgeton Amish Market on Route 49. This is a free event with vendors and crafters and plenty of delicious food and drink. Rain date is October 8. For more information, call 856-455-1230, ext. 118.

From October 1 to 28, the City of Millville Parks & Recreation department has two Halloween decorating contests under way—a Home Decorating competition and a Storefront Window Decorating competition. Call to register: 856-825-7000, ext. 7394.

On October 14 and 15 the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street, will be hosting “Haunted RRCA” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is perfect for families. A kids’ mini-maze will be set up for the youngsters. There will be Halloween arts and crafts with assistance from artists and volunteers. A costume contest will be held near the end of Saturday’s (October 15) event that will be judged. There will be treats and no tricks!

The Shoppes at Dragon Village (formerly Dutch Neck Village) will host a Halloween Village on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 609-381-4462 for more information.

The annual Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 15 and 16. You may start at East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville. The Lighthouse Challenge is a rain-or-shine two-day opportunity to visit 10 land-based lighthouses, one museum, and three life-saving stations. Participants begin by paying a registration fee of $4 at their first stop, where they’ll receive a clear, pocketed postcard display holder. Challengers will have to visit each site before 6 p.m. on Sunday to officially complete the Challenge and collect all of the postcards. Everyone who completes the Challenge will have their name included in a drawing in which one lucky person will win a basket of prizes worth more than $500.

On Third Friday, October 21, new exhibitions will have artist receptions, live music performances, and refreshments at the galleries and shops from 6 to 9 p.m. The Levoy Theatre will have Kashmir, the live Led Zeppelin Show.

On October 29, the City of Millville will host the Pumpkin Extravaganza from 2 to 4 p.m. on Pine Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. Trick or Treat in Millville will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. citywide. An adult must accompany every group of trick-or-treaters. Call the city at 856-825-7000, ext. 7394 for information and questions.

Later on October 29, the annual showing of the movie, Rocky Horror Picture Show, will begin at 9 p.m. This is an adult “cult classic” that is great fun. Come do the “Time Warp” with the Transylvanian Nipple Production’s Shadow Cast and The Levoy. Costumes are encouraged. Outside prop bags are not permitted, as official prop bags will be for sale prior to the show. Doors open at 8 p.m. The Vaudeville Bar will serve from 8 p.m. Visit the website for details: levoy.net/event/rhps22