Ave Bucks a Win-Win

I’ve mentioned in past columns the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) and some of the various programs and initiatives that are part of it. One of the programs by which you can benefit is an Ave Bucks Gift Card Program.

We rolled this program out to the public at our recent Food Trucks on The Ave festival. It’s a win-win in more ways than one. You purchase a digital $25 gift card and get one free—a BOGO. It also puts virtual Ave Bucks in your pocket and drives customers into downtown businesses.

Here’s all you do: Just scan with your smartphone the QR Code that appears in the ad right below this column and follow the directions. You can also go to GiftCards.TheAve.biz and follow the directions. You’ll get a free $25 digital gift card when you purchase a $25 digital gift card.

The gift card will be honored at select downtown stores. At press time, they are: Alex’s Pizza (743 E. Landis Ave.), Al’s Shoes (639 E. Landis Ave.), Brass Frog Photography (727 E. Landis Ave.), Cilantro Mexican Restaurant (523 E. Landis Ave.), DeSoto Jewelers (651 E. Landis Ave.), Finer Flowers (643 E. Landis Ave.), Kaycee Ray’s Sports Pub (830 E. Landis Ave.), Kura Thai & Sushi (607 E. Landis Ave.), La Chi Message (651 E. Landis Ave., Suite 5, NAPA Auto Parts (809 E. Landis Ave.), Spot At The Ave (618 E. Landis Ave.), and Tuque Restaurant (623 E. Landis Ave.). Check the website for new locations. Quantities are limited so don’t delay.

* * *

Here’s a reminder of a way to get a head start on thinking about the seasons ahead. Start thinking about entering the VDID/Main Street Vineland Fall/Winter Photo Contest. Think of a fall or winter scene you can photograph when the time comes and enter into the contest. Photos containing people should include a model release, which are available upon request. Winning photographs will be displayed at the second annual Ole Fashioned Christmas on The Ave event, to take place December 2 and 3, on Landis Avenue.

Some ground rules include no photos from a commercial or paid photo session, photos can be any size but must be displayed as 11×14 mounted, one entry per person, and you grant Main Street Vineland use of your photo for advertising purposes.

Photos can be dropped off at the Main Street Vineland office, at 603 E. Landis Avenue, or T&F Camera, 1362 S. Delsea Drive. Judging will be by a professional photographic judge. Prizes will be awarded. Submission deadline is November 18.

* * *

Our Christmas Parade returns to The Ave on Saturday, November 26, at 5 p.m., (rain date November 27). This year’s parade will have “A Firefighter’s Christmas” theme in celebration of the Vineland Fire Company’s 150th anniversary. Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate will be the major sponsor. It will feature a float contest, marching bands, and more. Further details, registration for participatnts, and vendor applications will be through the Main Street Vineland website.

Then An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave—downtown Vineland’s two-day Yuletide extravaganza of holiday cheer, returns for a second year December 2 and 3, on Landis Avenue with G.E. Mechanical as the major sponsor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.