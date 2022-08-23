The Convent Amsterdam

Amsterdam is the capital of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It is the country’s largest city and its financial, cultural, and creative center. Many large Dutch institutions have their headquarters there, and seven of the world’s 500 largest companies, including Philips and ING, are based in the city.

In 2012, Amsterdam was ranked the second best city in which to live by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and 12th globally on quality of living for environment and infrastructure by Mercer.

Amsterdam derives its name from the city’s origin as “Dam” of river “Amstel.” In the past, the name was “Amstelredamme,” which later changed to “Amsterdam.” The city is one of the most popular destinations in Europe, attracting over seven million international travellers annually.

The city is colloquially known as “Venice of the North’’ because of its lovely canals that criss-cross the city, its impressive architecture and more than 1,500 bridges. There is something for every traveller’s taste here—whether you prefer culture and history, serious partying, or just the relaxing charm of an old European city. n

