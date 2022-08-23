Another Round of Thanks

As the hot, humid dog days of summer have given way to more comfortable weather, can autumn be far behind? On The Ave, we had our last fling at summer with our Food Trucks on The Ave event this past Sunday. The weather cooperated, the turnout was great, the food was delicious, and the entertainment and other events all made for a super time.

As in past years, I have some shout outs to make. I must thank all the food trucks for doing their part to put Vineland on the food truck map and satisfying a lot of appetites. I want to thank our major sponsor, Members 1st of NJ Federal Credit Union and our Entertainment Stage sponsor, Newfield National Bank for stepping up to the plate again. Thank you to DJ Ant Gambino, non-food vendors, and all the other participants. Thank you to the Main Street Vineland staff and volunteers who spent long hours planning the event and, on event day, staffing the event. A specific, special shoutout goes to Main Street Vineland Associate Director Robert Scarpa, who went the extra mile to make this event a success. This was the first year that we secured and coordinated all the food trucks—in addition to the non-food vendors—and Robert handled it like a pro. Thanks also to the various City departments involved—health, public works, police, emergency medical services, and others.

Most of all, however, I thank all of you who came out to enjoy the food, music, and fun. Without an audience or crowd, the show would have just been a run-through or a rehearsal. You made it special.

Before we turn our attention to the fall and the events ahead, we must greet a new business to The Ave. We’ll be joining with the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting celebration for Community Benefits & Resources, located at 430 E. Landis Avenue, Unit B. This is an agency offering insurance solutions and resources to individuals and small businesses. The ribboncutting will take place this Thursday, August 25, at 9:30 a.m. Representatives from Main Street Vineland, the City, and other dignitaries are expected to attend, and the public is invited. We look forward to another successful business for The Ave.

Here’s another reminder to start thinking about the seasons ahead. Start your creative juices flowing to enter the VDID/Main Street Vineland Fall/Winter Photo Contest. Think of the great fall or winter scene you can photograph when the time comes and enter into the contest. The picture may contain people or be a plain scene. Photos containing people should include a model release. Model releases are available upon request. Winning photos will be displayed at the second annual Ole Fashioned Christmas on The Ave event, to take place on December 2 and 3 on The Ave.

Some ground rules: No photos from a commercial or paid photo session, photos can be any size but must be displayed as 11×14 mounted, and you grant Main Street Vineland the use of your photo for advertising purposes. One entry is allowed per person. Photos can be dropped off at the Main Street Vineland office, at 603 E. Landis Avenue, or T&F Camera, 1362 S. Delsea Drive. All judging will be done by a professional photographic judge. Prizes will be awarded. The submission deadline is Friday, November 18, but start thinking now about that magical seasonal shot.