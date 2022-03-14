The Board, What It Does

Just a few columns back, I introduced you to some new members of the Main Street Vineland Board of Directors and gave a brief run-through of the other members. I want to take this opportunity to dig a bit deeper and tell you more about the Board, its composition, and what it does.

The Board is actually an expansion of the original Vineland Downtown Improvement District Board. When we became a Main Street District in 2005, the VDID and Main Street Vineland merged into one entity with an enlarged Board.

Our Board consists of nine members. Each of their terms is two years. Some are appointed by the Mayor and others by City Council. Some are appointed as downtown property owners and others as residents. The breakdown is as follows:

• Brian Lankin (chair/mayor appointed/property owner),

• Dennis Ingraldi (vice-chair/mayor appointed/property owner),

• Lizzy Kennedy (corresponding secretary-treasurer/council appointed/resident),

• Paul Spinelli (council liaison/council appointed),

• Daniel J. Peretti, Jr. (council appointment/resident),

• Vanessa Sosa (council appointment/property owner),

• Justin R. White, Esq. (mayor appointment/property owner,

• Macleod Carré (council appointment/property owner), and

• Richard E. Dixon (mayor appointment/resident).

The officers of the Board comprise the Executive Committee. The Board also has a solicitor, Jeffrey Medio, Esq.

What does the Board do? The Board has the ultimate responsibility and accountability for our Main Street programs. Though our teams may assume management of certain initiatives, the Board responsibilities include the proper review of program plans, budget review, monitoring and evaluation of program effectiveness, taking a leadership role in fundraising, and approval of payment of bills.

The Board members must have an understanding of the Main Street program and concept. It must also encourage volunteer involvement and cooperation between downtown businesses and the organization. The Executive Committee may meet more frequently to take care of details not requiring the full attention of the entire Board.

So, there you have it. As I said before, the Board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m., at the Main Street Vineland office, 603 E. Landis Avenue. Meetings are in-person and via Zoom, and are open to the public.

