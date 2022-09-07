South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter Information Table at Vineland Public Library

Stop by the Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Avenue, for great information from the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. The SJRAS will host a table in the library’s lobby on Wednesday, September 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. Whether you want a new pet, have lost a pet, need basic health services, or can’t keep your pet any longer, South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is here to help.

SJRAS’s goals include finding good adoptive homes for its shelter animals, helping the community provide high-quality lives for pets, raising awareness of and providing access to low-cost spay/neuter and vaccination services, and fighting animal cruelty.

Registration is not required for this free information event. Questions? Call the library’s Information Desk at 856-794-4244 ext. 4243.

All areas of the library are accessible to people with disabilities. Visit the library’s web page www.vinelandlibrary.org, or call 856-794-4244.