South Jersey Baseball Oldtimers Hold Banquet and Blockbuster Induction

On October 20, “a blockbuster induction” was held by the South Jersey Baseball Oldtimers in association with The All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey and the Phillies Welcome Staff at Auletto Caterers in Almonesson.

Special music was offered by Vanessa deJean, currently a senior at Holy Spirit High. “A History of The All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey” was delivered by Joe DeLuca, vice chairman of the Museum.

G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) Recognitions were given in honor and memory of Jack Scott to Woodbury’s Dave Budd, Bridgeton’s Ben Lynch and Ron Marino, Newfield’s Tom McCarville, and the Phillie Phanatic’s “Best Friend,” Tom Burgoyne.

A scholarship and donation were given to deJean for pursuing a college eduation in voice and Willie Bly, a resident of Mullica Hill, whose home was damaged by the recent tornado.

Dan Baker, approaching his 50th year as Phillies PA announcer, served as emcee for introducing the following inductees:

• Larry Bowa – Presenter: Dom Valella

• Tug McGraw (posthumously and represented by his wife, Diane) – Presenter, John Casarow, Jr.

• Dickie Noles – Presenter, Kevin Danna

• Milt Thompson – Presenter, Joe DeLuca

• Adam Taliaferro – Presenter, Frank Hoerst, Jr.

Appreciation and special thanks were offered to the banquet’s sponsors: Paul Ritter of Cumberland Insurance, Debby and Bruce Riley of UltraClean Technologies, Michael Stern of Stern Capital Group, Curtis Edwards of Community Health Network, Raymond N. Beebe, Esq., Frank Hoerst, III Esq., Ed Salmon of Salmon Ventures, LTD and Jim Quinn of Quinn Broadcasting.