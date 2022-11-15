Sights Set on Parade

Our office has been busy preparing for our annual Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade—on Saturday, November 26. It’ll start at 5 p.m. and, if it rains, it’ll be held the next day at the same time. This year’s theme is “A Firefighter’s Christmas.” Main Street Vineland will be honoring the City of Vineland’s fire department as they celebrate their 150th anniversary.Trophies will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in both the “Large Float” and “Petite Float” categories. It’ll be preceded by a holiday-related performance by members of the Vineland Regional Dance Company and DJ Tony Gambino in the 600 block of Landis Avenue. The major sponsor is Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate and Newfield National Bank is a supporting sponsor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

Applications to be in the parade or to be a vendor can be obtained by going to the Main Street Vineland website—TheAve.biz—where the rules and regulations can also be reviewed and printed out. To be a participant in the parade, applications must be completed online. Registration for parade participants is free and all registrations must be received by this Friday, November 18. Registration is required to participate in the parade; no registrations will be allowed the night of the parade.

* * *

Another reminder that this is also wedding season on The Ave. We’ve devoted the month of November to a Weddings on The Ave promotion. We’re fortunate to have several wedding-related businesses downtown to serve the needs of brides and grooms. The promotion is sponsored by Al’s Shoes, whose owner, Brian Lankin, is the chair of our Board of Directors. Take a look at the array of wedding-related businesses on The Ave:

• Al’s Shoes, 639 E. Landis Ave.

• Brass Frog Photography, 610 E. Landis Ave.

• DeSoto Jewelers, 651 E. Landis Ave.

• Finer Flowers, 645 E. Landis Ave.

• Jessie’s Bridal Shop, 539 E. Landis Ave.

• Juvante Formal Wear, 735 E. Landis

• Lauro Jewelers, 622 E. Landis Ave.

• Pretty On Purpose, 744 E. Landis Ave.

• Rienzi Bridal Salon, 745 E. Landis Ave.

• The Spot, 618 E. Landis Ave.

• Touched By Jewel, 605 E. Landis Ave.

* * *

Even more events are in the works on The Ave, including the annual downtown menorah lighting—Chanukah Live!—sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties, so watch closely.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.