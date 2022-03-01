Save the Dates: 2022 Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding Events

The dates for Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding (HHW) for 2022 have been scheduled. This year’s dates are as follows: Saturday, April 9; Saturday, June 11; and Saturday, September 17. The events will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cumberland County Solid Waste Complex on 169 Jesse Bridge Road, Millville, NJ 08332.

Household hazardous waste is toxic, flammable, corrosive, or reactive materials, and should only be disposed at Household Hazardous Waste events. Proper disposal is imperative for a clean environment and to avoid illnesses. Document shredding is important for personal records and financial documents that should be destroyed appropriately to prevent identity theft.

For items that are considered hazardous material, Cumberland County residents may safely dispose of them at any of the free Household Hazardous Waste and Document Shredding days sponsored by The Authority, in conjunction with the City of Millville, the Landis Sewerage Authority, and the Cumberland County Utilities Authority.

Accepted items are gasoline, kerosene, pesticides and herbicides, used motor oil, antifreeze, transmission fluid, car batteries, cleaning chemicals, fuel oil, oil-based paints, turpentine/thinners, televisions, electronics, fluorescent bulbs, and propane tanks.

There is a limit to the items that will be accepted and residents are encouraged to visit The Authority’s website at theauthoritynj.com/hazardous-waste-disposal for full list of accepted items.

The following items are NOT accepted at these events—wood, tires, concrete, brush/branches, and CFCs/refrigerators, air conditioners and coolers. Residents can dispose of these items at the Solid Waste Complex during regular operating hours for a fee.

Regarding electronics, there’s no need to wait for an HHW event. Residents can dispose of electronics at any time at their local municipal drop-off centers. Information can be found at theauthoritynj.com/recycling-dropoff.

Latex paint is non-hazardous and can be disposed of properly with trash. For instructions on how to dispose of latex paint, visit theauthoritynj.com/recycling-program.

This service is restricted to Cumberland County residents only and is free of charge. Proper ID is required at registration. Businesses (including home-based businesses), institutions, non-profits and non-county residents are not eligible for participation in these events and should contact appropriate companies for hazardous waste disposal and document shredding.