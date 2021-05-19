There’s a certain satisfaction that comes from seeing projects and initiatives falling into place and materializing before your eyes. You can call it progress, or teamwork, or any number of similar words, but the feeling of satisfaction is there, nonetheless.

That feeling comes from the creation of another downtown mural, garnering widespread press attention and great reviews on Facebook. It comes from seeing a whole crew of volunteers spending a Saturday morning planting flowers at the mini-parks to add seasonal color to a downtown focal point. It comes from new businesses continuing to open on The Ave and setting the stage for another series of ribbon-cuttings. It comes from progress being made with our walking trail in our Walk The Ave initiative. It comes from the feeling that we could be turning the corner on this COVID crisis, just when we’re getting ready for our major outdoor events.

In our hectic everyday lives, we may be riding through town so fast that we don’t stop to notice or think about these things. When you “stop and smell the roses,” however, that sense of satisfaction can grab hold of you. It teaches you to not take so much for granted.

We continue, however, to look ahead. We have our third Running The Ave on June 27, with more information below. We’re planning our Christmas in July on The Ave event for July 24—a short prelude to our An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave event December 3 through 5. Our Cruise Down Memory Lane will be on October 16, A Taste of Vineland on October 27, Pumpkin Patch Party on October 30, and Christmas Parade on November 27. Join us as we continue planning for each of these.

And sponsorship opportunities exist for all of them. It gives plenty more reasons to feel satisfaction.

***

The Running The Ave 5K on June 27, registration is open. Cumberland County’s premier road race will go through 3.1 miles of Vineland’s wide streets and green parks. The race starts on The Ave. Special awards will go to the fastest runner from Vineland and a True Grit Award for the last-place finisher. Team challenges will take place for the fastest family and fastest business. Social distancing measures will be in place. Over the past two years we’ve had runners from throughout the Delaware Valley participate. Be one of them by going to Main Street Vineland’s website—theave.biz—and sign up.

***

Just a reminder that we have a COVID vaccination clinic right on The Ave, which will also provide COVID testing. It’s operating through the Vineland Health Department and located in the former Landis MarketPlace building, at 631 E. Landis Avenue. It’s handy, well-organized and there for you. You can get more information by contacting the Health Department at 856-794-4131.