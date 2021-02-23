This story is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. Link to story: nj.com/coronavirus/2021/02/rite-aid-releases-list-of-stores-in-nj-for-covid-vaccine-appointments-but-doses-are-limited.html

The list of more than 70 Rite Aid stores in New Jersey that will start taking appointments for COVID vaccines was posted on the state’s list of vaccine sites on Friday.

The registration link is riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier. It went live at about 8:30 a.m.

Each store will receive about 100 doses per week to start, company spokesman Chris Savarese said on Thursday. The company said it could start distributing vaccines as early as Friday.

“These allocations will grow over time and supplement existing supply from state and local governments. Rite Aid will be providing vaccinations in over half of its locations and expects to provide vaccinations in all its locations once supply is available,” he said.

Here is the list (addresses are listed where there is more than one store in a town):

Bergen County: Bergenfield, Washington Township, Hackensack, Waldwick.

Burlington County: Willingboro, Delran, Cinnaminson, Edgewater Park, Lumberton, Marlton, Medford, Wrightstown. There are two in Burlington at 108 East Route 130 South and 2093 Route 130 North.

Camden County: Clementon, Barrington, Haddonfield, Somerdale, Atco, Laurel Springs, Haddonfield, Cherry Hill. There are three locations in Vorhees: 480 Centennial Boulevard; 700 Haddonfield Berlin Road; 11 Route 73 and two locations in Sicklerville: 3403 Sickerville Road and 77 Cross Keys Road.

Cumberland County: Two locations in Vineland: 7 West Landis Avenue and 970 North Main Road.

Essex County: Irvington, East Orange, Newark.

Gloucester County: Woodbury, Deptford, Mantua, Gibbstown, Clayton, Glassboro, Mullica Hill, Paulsboro. There are two in Sewell: 500 Woodbury-Glassboro Road and 490 Hurfville-Cross Keys. And there are two in Williamstown: 1434 South Black Horse Pike and 1881 North Black Horse Pike.

Hudson County: There are two in Jersey City: 2859-61 Kennedy Boulevard and 981 West Side Avenue.

Mercer County: There is one location in Trenton at 1801 Kuser Road.

Middlesex County: New Brunswick, North Brunswick, Fords, Perth Amboy, Highland Park, Parlin and two locations in Edison: 10 Lincoln Highway and 416 Route 1 Edison.

Monmouth County: Hazlet, Neptune, Port Monmouth, Manasquan and there are two locations in Tinton Falls: 596 Shrewsbury Avenue and 4057 Asbury Avenue.

Morris County: Denville, Lake Hiawatha, Morristown.

Ocean County: Point Pleasant, Lakewood, Brick and Jackson.

Passaic County: Clifton and Haledon.

Salem County: Pilesgrove

Somerset County: Bridgewater, Somerset, Somerville.

There are no locations in the following counties: Atlantic, Cape May, Hunterdon, Sussex, Union and Warren.