Inspira Health Increases Access to Monoclonal Antibodies COVID-Treatment

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only a quarter of the supply of monoclonal antibody therapies have been used by health care providers across the nation and only a few hospitals worldwide are participating in monoclonal antibody clinical trials. Inspira Health, however, is focusing on monoclonal antibodies via both therapies and clinical trials.

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill has been selected as one of 10 sites worldwide to participate in two new monoclonal antibody trials criteria to help inpatients recover quicker from COVID-19 who meet the clinical trials’ criteria. The clinical trial is being led by Dr. Martin Dawson, a clinical cardiologist at Inspira Health, who personally fought COVID-19, and whose stepfather also battled the disease for 15 weeks in the hospital.

Established as outpatient care, Inspira Health is successfully executing monoclonal antibody therapies, led by Dr. Gregory Breen, a pulmonologist at Inspira Health’s Cancer Center in Mullica Hill.

With cutting-edge equipment and a care team that are experts in infusion therapy, Inspira is able to provide the monoclonal antibody therapies to eligible patients for multiple hours a day during the week, with the goal to keep patients from being hospitalized.

Inspira has a steady supply of therapies that are consistently being used to stop the progression of COVID-19 in patients, such as the bamlanivimab antibody, where Inspira has treated up to 143 people.

One such success story is Glen Mills, PA, resident Ted Plush, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December at Inspira Health Mullica Hill ER after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Under the EUA, Ted met the criteria to receive the monoclonal antibody therapy to stop the progression of the disease.