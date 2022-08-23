Register to Vote: National Voter Registration Day at Vineland Public Library

Register to vote at Vineland Public Library! From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, the library will host a National Voter Registration Day event as part of a massive 50 state effort to register thousands of voters. Register and let your voice be heard! The Vineland Public Library is located at 1058 E. Landis Avenue.

All areas of the library are accessible to people with disabilities. Visit the library’s web page vinelandlibrary.org, or call 856-794-4244, to learn more about library displays, services and programs.