Recruitment Hits the Road

Angelic Health was on site at Cumberland County Business Expo and Job Fair at the Rowan Cumberland County Campus in Vineland recently, spreading the word face-to-face about career opportunities at its growing company.

Angelic Health’s Jacquelyn Palmer, director of human resources; Tracy Fooks, director of professional services; and Angelic Health CEO Dan Mikus talk with participants at the Cumberland County Business Expo and Job Fair at the Rowan Cumberland County Campus in Vineland on September 21.

