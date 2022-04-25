RCSJ and Inspira Health Partnership: College to Employment

Rowan College of South Jersey and Inspira Health, in an effort to bring excellence in patient care to the South Jersey region, are entering a premier partnership created to educate and retain future health care professionals within the community. On Friday, federal, state and local officials joined members of the education and health care communities to celebrate the creation of the partnership. The EDs & MEDs collaboration provides priority clinical experience to support nursing, behavioral and allied health students at the College’s Cumberland and Gloucester campuses, propelling local talent into health care careers.

Adding more value to this significant partnership is Inspira’s $2 million gift to the College. The donation will support student scholarships for those pursuing healthcare occupations and fund fututre program development.

RCSJ nursing and allied health students will study and train in two buildings displaying the Inspira name—the Inspira Nursing & Health Professions Center and the soon-to-be-completed Inspira Health Professions Center. In appreciation, RCSJ will provide all Inspira employees with a 50 percent discount on tuition and guarantee the best available tuition cost.