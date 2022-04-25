‘Scenic Downe’ Township Photo Contest, Photos Due by May 2

The “Scenic Downe” photography contest is underway. It is part of the Downe Township Horseshoe Crab Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 14. Entries need to be submitted by Monday, May 2.

The contest is open to everyone. Photos have to be scenes in Downe Township any time of the year. They have to capture the Bayshore, water activities, recreation, fishing, boating, wildlife, and woodlands.

Your entry needs to be 8×10 horizontal or vertical mounted on board or foam core and trimmed to size. Your registration form needs to be attached to the back. Please enclose all of your entries in one envelope.

There’s a maximum of three entries per person per category. Winners and entries will be displayed at the festival.

The submitted photos may be used on the township website or in media.

To get a list of the categories and the age groups, call 856-440-3514 or e-mail down downegreenteam@gmail.com.