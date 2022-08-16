Project Thanksgiving Honors Two

Cesar Morales and family with Papadopoulos-Gilmour and Kaganzev.

Cesar Morales was honored as Project Thanksgiving’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year during its recent Awards Dinner. He is an integral team member who became the go-to person for tech support. He designed and set up the website, designed a new veteran-friendly logo, created and posted numerous event pages on Facebook for events and updated Project Thanksgiving’s Facebook page.

Alyssa Peacock received the prestigious Captain Paul Pantelis Heart of Gold Award during Project Thanksgiving’s 2021 Thank You party. Over the past several years, she has demonstrated an enormous amount of love and assistance for her community, veterans, animals and especially Project Thanksgiving through many hours of volunteer work. She often put the needs of others before her own.