Chandler Receives July Heartland Hero Award

Dareck Chandler is known as a “local superhero” in Bridgeton, has been named the July 2022 Heartland Hero. Chandler plays a positive role in the community from sports coaching to life coaching.

A father of 13, Dareck is actively involved with youth coaching and sports at local parks and recreation centers. Chandler is a team member at Inspira Health, and assists the youth with life skills coaching.

For the mentorship he has provided, as well as the inspiration he continues to provide, New Jersey’s Heartland is proud to honor Dareck Chandler as the July 2022 Heartland Hero.

New Jersey’s Heartland is filled with hidden gems, but its biggest treasures are the people who make the region a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family. All Heartland Heroes receive a Heartland Heroes certificate and gift basket in recognition of their award.

To nominate your Heartland Hero, visit njheartland.org/live/heartland-heroes-nomination-form.