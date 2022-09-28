Plan Now for Holidays

Planning ahead for the holiday season during these last two to three months doesn’t need to be overwhelming. By nature, some of us plan ahead and others wait until it’s panic time. Which sounds better to you?

I think planning is the best route. If you plan during October, you can spread all the tasks over at least two months, leaving plenty of time to enjoy many of the great events offered throughout the end of November and all of December.

There is a great deal of information on the websites of the Levoy and Landis theaters, Cumberland Players, Frank Guarancini Jr. Fine Performing Arts Center, Glasstown Arts District, Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, Gallery 50, and Explore Cumberland NJ. Events and performances at these venues are for varying audiences with several perfect for children of all ages.

This season the Holly City Development Corporation, in partnership with the Glasstown Arts District, will offer the Double Value Gift Card for galleries, theater, shops and restaurants. We are making one change for 2022—a $500 limit per household will be in place. That $500 equals $1,000 in value. You may spend it at one participating business or several. This way, more area residents will be able to enjoy the value of this program along with the many businesses that will benefit.

Vineland Downtown District is offering a similar gift card program for the Landis Avenue shops and restaurants. Make sure to check with them for their rules and regulations.

Now that we are In the post-pandemic era, Millville will bring back a free holiday raffle with a grand prize of $500 in Downtown Dollars. This will be in conjunction with National Small Business Saturday, November 26 until December 16. Discounts and specials will be offered by several High Street shops/galleries/eateries. We will publish all of this information here in SNJ Today and on social media.

Speaking of social media, do you “LIKE” our Millville Glasstown Arts District Facebook page? We’re on Twitter and Instagram, too, but the most user-friendly page is Facebook. I also want to encourage you to sign up for our E-News to keep informed about Third Friday events and many special events in the Glasstown Arts District. Social media is a wonderful opportunity for businesses and non-profit organizations like us, the theaters, art galleries, and all businesses to tell you about their special sales and ongoing events.

As we move forward with these and many other events and activities, I will be providing you with more details about each.

* * *

I’d like to congratulate the Levoy Theatre on celebrating its 10th anniversary on September 24 with a Gala Event. There were so many doubters before the theater opened and it has been so successful. I’m sure many of you have been able to enjoy topnotch concerts, comedians, plays, dance performances, and so much more. Except for mandatory shutdown during the COVID period, the Levoy fills 30,000 to 40,000 seats every year. Here’s to the next 10 years of success!