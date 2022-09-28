Angelic Health Hospice Seeking Volunteers in Cumberland County

For as little as an hour or two a month you can make a difference to a hospice patient in your community. Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care is asking you to share your time and compassion to those on their final journey. Your volunteer service will fit your schedule and interests, and visit assignments are your choice. For more information visit our website at Angelic.health, email volunteer@Angelic.health, or call Mary Rose Lepore at 609-833-1395.

Your visits can mean so very much to hospice patients and their loved ones. Volunteer activities can include:

• Reading, playing music, card games, or crafts activities.

• Listening to and documenting their memories for a life or memory journal.

• Staying with patients to give family members a break to run errands or take care of their own needs.

• Certified Pet Visitors for animal lovers.

• Keeping vigil with patients in their final hours.

• Bereavement and grief support of family.

• Military veterans visiting veterans