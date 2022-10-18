Outdoor Spaces

As the housing market currently faces buyer difficulties, transforming an outdoor space is one of the most effective ways to make a house stand out from the rest of the competition. There are various ways to spruce up a garden, from simple jobs such as clearing up weeds and debris, to putting in the work by adding a patio space which can greatly boost the value of a home. Here are handy garden improvement tips by Garden Buildings Direct to help make your home more attractive and sell quicker:

1. Clear up the weeds: Start by digging up the weeds that may have been left to overgrow while the rainy weather has taken over. Mulch is also a great way to control excessive weed growth and, if applied correctly to overgrown areas, it can instantly improve the look of a garden.

2. Mow the grass: This is a simple task that’s often overlooked. If the grass is neat and cut down to around two and a half inches, then it shows that the space is well maintained and means less work for the new owner to put up with.

3. Tidy up the space: First impressions always count and if your outdoor space is full of broken chairs or litter scattered around the garden, it could quite easily put people off. To make the space tidier, make sure to clean up any excess debris, rake fallen leaves and trim the hedges.

4. Complete unfinished work: When people are coming to visit the property, unfinished work can stick out like a sore thumb. Make sure there’s no rusty nails sticking out of the garden shed or, if an outdoor building is incomplete, repair it before putting your home on the market. Buyers don’t want to inherit the projects you didn’t finish!

5. Dress up outdoor furniture: Having outdoor furniture is typically a must-need for outdoor lovers who want to make the most of relaxing in their back garden. To improve any existing furniture, add some pillows to brighten up the space. If the furniture is worn out, either hide the unpleasant seating areas with a lightweight blanket or replace the guilty furniture entirely.

6. Add a standout feature: If you’re selling a space, you want to make sure it leaves a lasting impression. Having a standout feature such as a water fountain or a cobblestone sculpture can enhance a garden’s appearance, and help people visualise how the space might look with their own ideas.

7. Minimalistic decorations: Simplicity is key to refining an outdoor area and decorating the area with a minimalistic aesthetic can help create a clean canvas for potential buyers. This will let them picture how they want to use and adapt the garden space. Using neutral colors such as greys, blacks and wood tones are best suited to fit this modern theme.

8. Repaint fences: Apply a fresh coat of matte black paint to your fence to enhance a modern look in the garden. You could take this further by placing some fairy lights around the fences to create a cozy atmosphere and add a homey touch to the outdoor area. Buyers will feel the coziness and want to spend more time there.

9. Add a patio space: Having an outdoor entertainment area can instantly boost the value of your home as potential buyers can view how the space can work for all types of occasions. It can be used all year round, from soaking up the sun in summer to gathering around a firepit to roast marshmallows or enjoy a few drinks in winter.

10. Stage the stylish space: Get the garden prepped and ready to showcase to people looking to buy the property. Having the area staged will help to highlight its best features which can help to attract buyers, as having an unfinished garden can sway people away due to the fear of high maintenance costs. Set it up so it looks like you’re just about to host a party or soiree.