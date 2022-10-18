We may not be seeing snow yet, but we’re still deep into planning our second annual Ole Fashioned Christmas on The Ave, slated for Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. Now, that may seem a long way off, but here’s an aspect of that event about which you can start thinking—the VDID/Main Street Vineland Fall/Winter Photo Contest.

It is time for you to start clicking away on your camera for some lovely fall or winter scene that, when the times comes, you can photograph and capture for all to see. The picture can contain people or be a plain scene. Photos containing people should include a model release. Model releases are available upon request. Winning photographs will be displayed at the event.

Just some ground rules: no photos from a commercial or paid photo session, photos can be any size but must be displayed as 11’ by 14” mounted, and you grant Main Street Vineland the use of your photo for advertising purposes. One entry is allowed per person.

Photos can be dropped off at the Main Street Vineland office, at 603 E. Landis Ave., or T&F Camera, 1362 S. Delsea Dr. All judging will be done by a professional photographic judge. Prizes will be awarded. The submission deadline is Friday, November 18, but start thinking now about that magical seasonal shot.

Watch for more information about An Olde Fashioned Christmas in the future weeks and months. It will be a very action packed weekend that you won’t want to miss!

* * *

Our “A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition” event will be returning on Wednesday, October 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. Many of Vineland’s finest restaurants under will be offering samples of their delicious signature dishes—main courses, appetizers, and desserts—as well as a fabulous silent auction and much more. We’ll also be recognizing those of our Main Street Vineland volunteers and partners who have contributed greatly to the work of our organization. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and ad space will be available in the event program book. Tickets are $40 and available at www.theave.biz or by calling the Main Street Vineland office.

For more on Main Street Vineland, call our office at 856-794-8653, visit TheAve.biz—or check us out on Facebook. You can also e-mail me at rswanson@vinelandcity.org.